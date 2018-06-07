Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Eric R. Cohen MD PC67 Coddington St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 479-0202
Carney Hospital2100 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-4000Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had gastrointestinal issues my entire life. When I was 16 I was diagnosed with a nervous stomach and was prescribed 2 drops of liquid belladonna to be taken twice a day in orange juice and 4 Tablespoons of Mylanta extra strength twice a day and to stop going inward and be more outspoken about my feelings and opinions. I did this as much as I could without being disrespectful. Doctor Cohen’s entire demeanor has made me feel like I will finally be fixed. He listens, he cares and he’s calm.
About Dr. Eric Cohen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972541282
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
