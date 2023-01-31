Overview of Dr. Eric Cole, MD

Dr. Eric Cole, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Cole Aesthetic Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.