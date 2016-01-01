Dr. Eric Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cole, MD
Dr. Eric Cole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2222Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- 2 2240 Gulf Fwy S Ste 2100, League City, TX 77573 Directions (832) 505-1234
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
