Overview of Dr. Eric Cole, MD

Dr. Eric Cole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Cole works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.