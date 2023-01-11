Dr. Eric Coronato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coronato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Coronato, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Coronato, DO
Dr. Eric Coronato, DO is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Coronato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Coronato's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Urology2400 Harbor Blvd Ste 21, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 263-8181
-
2
Gulf Coast Urology571 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 269-6742Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Gulf Coast Urology21260 Olean Blvd Ste 202A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coronato?
Thorough and experienced
About Dr. Eric Coronato, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1740304419
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- General Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coronato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coronato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coronato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coronato works at
Dr. Coronato has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coronato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Coronato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coronato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coronato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coronato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.