Dr. Eric Coronato, DO is an Urology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Coronato works at Gulf Coast Urology in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.