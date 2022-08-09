Overview

Dr. Eric Cottrill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Cottrill works at CARDIOLOGY OF TULSA in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.