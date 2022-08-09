Dr. Eric Cottrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cottrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Cottrill, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Cottrill, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Cottrill works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates Pllc10505 E 91st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-3144
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cottrill was brought in to evaluate my difficult case and, I couldn’t be happier. He is extremely thorough & will not treat you until he’s sure what’s wrong with you. He’s a wonderful man with your best interests at heart. He’s extremely knowledgeable in his lane of medicine and I will look no further for a Gastro specialist. I will definitely refer others to him.
About Dr. Eric Cottrill, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Cottrill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cottrill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cottrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cottrill has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cottrill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Cottrill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cottrill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cottrill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cottrill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.