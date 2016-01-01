Overview of Dr. Eric Coughlin, MD

Dr. Eric Coughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, SC.



Dr. Coughlin works at McLeod OB/GYN Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.