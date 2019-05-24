Overview of Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO

Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crabtree works at Crabtree Surgical Clinic in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.