Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO

General Surgery
4.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Gadsden, AL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO

Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Crabtree works at Crabtree Surgical Clinic in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crabtree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crabtree Surgical Clinic
    605 S 3RD ST, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 459-4202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gadsden Regional Medical Center
  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Port Placements or Replacements
Hemorrhoids
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2019
    Dr. Crabtree did my gallbladder surgery while I was in the hospital with other stomach issues also. They found out my gallbladder was bad that night. He did the surgery early the next morning. He is a very good Dr. he takes time to listen and he asked if I or my family had any questions before surgery after he explained everything. I have 2 autoimmune diseases so my healing is slow but on my follow up appointment he and his staff was very nice and helpful. I will definitely recommend him to anyone needed any type of surgery he provides.
    May 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO
    About Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164830923
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Crabtree, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crabtree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crabtree works at Crabtree Surgical Clinic in Gadsden, AL. View the full address on Dr. Crabtree’s profile.

    Dr. Crabtree has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crabtree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

