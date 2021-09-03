See All Psychiatrists in Vestavia Hills, AL
Dr. Eric Crowe, MD

Psychiatry
4.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Vestavia Hills, AL
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Crowe, MD

Dr. Eric Crowe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Crowe works at Eric Crowe MD LLC in Vestavia Hills, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crowe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Crowe MD LLC
    3037 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 329-7805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 03, 2021
    I have to agree with “fits of crazy”. Whoever left the 1 star obviously wasn’t talking about Dr Crowe. I’ve been through countless Dr’s in my 30 years of mental illness and he is the only one who actually LISTENED to me. Who didn’t try to diagnose me on the first visit. Who has never come across as arrogant, rushed, uninformed, uncaring, unfriendly, etc. I’ve seen plenty of those and Eric isn’t any of those things! He is THE BEST psychiatrist I’ve ever seen and I pray that he continues to keep me as his patient. I don’t know what 1 star was expecting but Dr’s, especially psych Dr’s, don’t get any better than Crowe! He actually gives a damn about his patients after they leave his office or if they miss an appointment. That’s priceless!! Especially in a psychiatrist!!
    Godzillagirl — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Crowe, MD
    About Dr. Eric Crowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053520189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowe works at Eric Crowe MD LLC in Vestavia Hills, AL. View the full address on Dr. Crowe’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

