Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Crowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Crowe, MD
Dr. Eric Crowe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Crowe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Crowe's Office Locations
-
1
Eric Crowe MD LLC3037 Massey Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 329-7805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowe?
I have to agree with “fits of crazy”. Whoever left the 1 star obviously wasn’t talking about Dr Crowe. I’ve been through countless Dr’s in my 30 years of mental illness and he is the only one who actually LISTENED to me. Who didn’t try to diagnose me on the first visit. Who has never come across as arrogant, rushed, uninformed, uncaring, unfriendly, etc. I’ve seen plenty of those and Eric isn’t any of those things! He is THE BEST psychiatrist I’ve ever seen and I pray that he continues to keep me as his patient. I don’t know what 1 star was expecting but Dr’s, especially psych Dr’s, don’t get any better than Crowe! He actually gives a damn about his patients after they leave his office or if they miss an appointment. That’s priceless!! Especially in a psychiatrist!!
About Dr. Eric Crowe, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1053520189
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowe works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.