Dr. Czander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Czander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Czander, MD
Dr. Eric Czander, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Czander's Office Locations
Northern Virginia Neurologic Associates1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 420, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 671-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Czander is a superb medical provider in his field, as a patient cared by him for over three years, I found him very professional and caring.
About Dr. Eric Czander, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1912997545
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Czander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czander has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Czander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czander.
