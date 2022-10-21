See All General Surgeons in Brighton, MI
Dr. Eric Davies, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Davies, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Davies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Davies works at Brighton Internal Medicine Pllc in Brighton, MI with other offices in Howell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
Dr. Federico Aucejo, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Spivak, DO
Dr. Anna Spivak, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
Dr. James Malgieri, MD
5.0 (17)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brighton Internal Medicine Pllc
    2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 120, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 494-6881
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    620 Byron Rd Ste 1200, Howell, MI 48843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 655-2950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davies?

    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Davies performed my cholecystectomy 9/30/2022 at St. Joseph Hosp. The entire surgical routine went ever so smoothly, From the minute I entered St. Joe's Hospital in Howell, the entire staff was considerate, professional and punctual. Dr. Davies was excellent from my initial office consult and onto the surgical procedure. I'd highly recommend him as a professional thru and thru. After having had multi focal infarcts and five major surgeries in the past 3 years, I was apprehensive to have yet another surgery. Dr. Davies excelled at relieving all of my anxieties. This experience couldn't have gone any better. Thank you, Dr. Davies.
    JoAnne Bunyak, R.N. (retired) — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Davies, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Davies, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davies to family and friends

    Dr. Davies' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davies

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Davies, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Davies, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427374917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robotic and Bariatric Surgery Alta Bates Summit Hospital, Oakland, Berkeley California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General and Trauma Surgery St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor, Michigan
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Davies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davies has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davies on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Davies. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Davies, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.