Overview of Dr. Eric Davis, MD

Dr. Eric Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at UofL Physicians - Colon & Rectal Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.