Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eric Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
E Barrington Davis MD PA4760 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 104, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 265-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis is one of the most caring doctors I've ever seen. He is always very professional and patient. I love the the fact that he takes you in ON TIME and will make you reschedule if you arrive late. His nurses are always awesome and friendly. We LOVE him!!
About Dr. Eric Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1235107889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
