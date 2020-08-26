Overview of Dr. Eric Deal, MD

Dr. Eric Deal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Dakota, School of Medicine & Health Science and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Deal works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN, Eden Prairie, MN, Maple Grove, MN, Robbinsdale, MN and Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.