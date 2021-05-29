Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Diamond, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Diamond, MD
Dr. Eric Diamond, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
Diamond Urological PC1171 Old Country Rd Ste 5, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 933-3323Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday12:00pm - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diamond was professional and courteous. He put me at ease and explained my options in great detail. I left my appointment feeling confident and reassured.
About Dr. Eric Diamond, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
