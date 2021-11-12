Overview of Dr. Eric Diner, MD

Dr. Eric Diner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Diner works at BayCare Urology - Suncoast Medical Clinic in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.