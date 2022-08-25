See All Plastic Surgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD

Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Dobratz works at EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dobratz's Office Locations

    Department of Otolaryngology
    600 Gresham Dr Ste 1100, Norfolk, VA 23507 (757) 388-6200
    EVMS ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery
    2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 310, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 (757) 689-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Nose
Bell's Palsy
Deviated Septum
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Aug 25, 2022
    I had a lump in my throat removed 2 times by other doctors and they kept returning. Finally, the lump ended up being MRSA. Dr. Dobratz explained everything carefully, and after my antibiotic treatments removed the lump leaving minimal scarring. I would and will return to him if I need and ENT surgeon in the future.
    About Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306058201
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Eastern Virginia Med School Of The Med College Of Hampton Roads Norfolk Va
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Dobratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobratz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobratz has seen patients for Broken Nose and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobratz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobratz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

