Dr. Eric Donnelly, MD

Radiation Oncology
Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Donnelly, MD

Dr. Eric Donnelly, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Donnelly works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Donnelly's Office Locations

  1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    Northwestern Medical Group
251 E Huron St Ste LC178, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 926-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Genitourinary Cancers
Gynecologic Disorders
Hodgkin's Disease
Lymphoma
Male Breast Cancer
Metastatic Breast Cancer
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Eric Donnelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124284922
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • St. Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Donnelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donnelly works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Donnelly’s profile.

    Dr. Donnelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

