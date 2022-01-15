See All Ophthalmologists in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (36)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD

Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College.

Dr. Donnenfeld works at OCLI Vision in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donnenfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OCLI - Rockville Centre
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-2519
  2. 2
    711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 500-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Astigmatism
Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Presbyopia
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Nearsightedness
Senile Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Ulcer
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Pinguecula
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD

    Ophthalmology
    43 years of experience
    English
    1891790770
    Education & Certifications

    Dartmouth College
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donnenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donnenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donnenfeld has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donnenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

