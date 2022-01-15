Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD
Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College.
Dr. Donnenfeld's Office Locations
OCLI - Rockville Centre2000 N Village Ave Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-2519
- 2 711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 500-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had my lasik surgery done with Dr. Donnenfeld yesterday & I couldn't be any happier!!!! I went today for my post op visit and have 20/20 vision. He is an incredible, smart, tall, and handsome man!!!!! He is very knowledgeable, walked me through every step of the surgery and made me feel so comfortable. I highly recommend him as a lasik surgeon, cataract surgeon, and corneal transplant surgeon. He is the best at everything he does!!! For your lasik surgeries you can find him at Stahl in Garden city!
About Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1891790770
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Donnenfeld has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donnenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnenfeld.
