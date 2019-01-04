See All Pediatricians in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Eric Dorn, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (10)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Eric Dorn, MD

Dr. Eric Dorn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Dorn works at Advocare Laurel Pediatrics in Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Laurel Pediatrics
    269 FISH POND RD, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Acne
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Fever
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Lice
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Obesity
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tremor
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2019
    I highly reccomend Dr. Dorn! He is truly compassionate about what he does. He is also very knowledgeable. As a teenager, it is hard to find the right doctor, but he is amazing! He always take his time and answers any questions to reassure me that I'll be fine. We followed him from his old practice and now drive 45 minutes just to see him. He was the only doctor willing to take on my many health issues. Dr. Dorn goes above and beyond to be a great doctor and truly cares about his patients.
    — Jan 04, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Dorn, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1457529299
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dorn works at Advocare Laurel Pediatrics in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dorn’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

