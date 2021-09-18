Overview

Dr. Eric Duberman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Duberman works at Wakemed Cary Hospital in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.