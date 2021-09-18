Dr. Eric Duberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Duberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Duberman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Duberman works at
Locations
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2426Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rex Surgery Center of Cary LLC1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 415-1360
Western Wake Surgical PC155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 859-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After 7 years of putting off this surgery, I knew within minutes of meeting him this was the doctor I wanted to do it. That was the right decision. Don't wait - make the appointment. Dr Duberman is the one.
About Dr. Eric Duberman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093796203
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- New England MC
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duberman works at
Dr. Duberman has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Duberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.