Dr. Dyess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Dyess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Dyess, MD
Dr. Eric Dyess, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dyess' Office Locations
Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Ms971 Lakeland Dr Ste 450, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 948-5158
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST Dr. I have ever been to. He thoroughly explains EVERYTHING. He spends as much time with you as needed, and answers all questions. My sugar had been over 700 for a year, with other drs being unable to lower it, Dr. Dyess had my Diabetes and sugar under control and under 130 within 3 weeks! I went from 6 insulin shots a day, to 1 Ozempic shot a week!
About Dr. Eric Dyess, MD
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps|University Hospital
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
