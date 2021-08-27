Dr. Eric Edelenbos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelenbos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Edelenbos, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Edelenbos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Edelenbos' Office Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care1605 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 637-8369
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care1680 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste A, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 590-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for many years. He's always professional and listens to any problems I may have.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376504662
Education & Certifications
- Keesler Med Ctr
- Keesler Med Ctr
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
