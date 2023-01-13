Dr. Eric Edgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Edgar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Edgar, MD
Dr. Eric Edgar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Edgar works at
Dr. Edgar's Office Locations
Nlsw Neurology Sw.1010 Three Springs Blvd Ste 290, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 764-9225
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a spinal stroke last March which lent me paralyzed from my waist down. I have been working hard rehabilitating the limited use of my legs since then. I had an appointment with Dr. Edgar yesterday, January 11. I walked into a clean, efficient office and the Receptionist had all my information together. A friendly Nurse took me to my exam room and took my vitals. Dr. Edgar came in on time, and he knew my medical history. He spent the first part of our session listening to me explain my stroke, and my journey. We then had a dialogue about my condition. We completed our visit with Dr. Edgar giving me his opinion, and making suggestions. My visit was incredibly positive. I was impressed with Dr. Edgar and his staff. I give Dr. Edgar and his staff my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Eric Edgar, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972744894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edgar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edgar has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.