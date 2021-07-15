Overview

Dr. Eric Edwards, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Edwards works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.