Dr. Eric Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Edwards, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Queens2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Long Island City, NY 11102 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Since my first appointment Dr. Edwards was very informative, listened and answered all my questions. I know that I’m in good hands. Also his nurse Amy is very nice and she followed up all the step before going forward to my bariatric surgery. Great staff! :D
About Dr. Eric Edwards, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1043268428
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Edwards using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Edwards speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.