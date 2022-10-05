Dr. Eric Egozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Egozi, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Egozi, MD
Dr. Eric Egozi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Egozi works at
Dr. Egozi's Office Locations
-
1
Egozi Plastic Surgery1608 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33755 Directions (727) 461-5872
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Egozi?
Dr. Eqozi was the 5th Plastic Surgeon I interviewed. I was very apprehensive to actually do the surgery. He spent more than enough time during our interview answering every question. He initially asked me what I wanted and after I shared it, he nicely asked if he could share with me what he thought I needed. I became even more apprehensive because I didn't want to go through everything he was recommending. He continued to stress that I would look very natural and managed to address all my other concerns. He gained my trust and I am extremely happy with the results. Comments afterwards from close friends and family that didn't know I had the surgery have been, "You look great, you don't need any plastic surgery. Just keep doing what you're doing."Comments from family and friends that knew I had the surgery were, " WOW you look great and it looks so natural!" Dr. Egozi is an amazing surgeon!!!
About Dr. Eric Egozi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932145323
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Hospital
- University Of Va Med Center
- Univ Med Ctr
- Emory University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egozi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egozi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egozi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egozi works at
Dr. Egozi speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Egozi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egozi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egozi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egozi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.