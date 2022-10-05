See All Plastic Surgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Eric Egozi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (33)
Map Pin Small Clearwater, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Egozi, MD

Dr. Eric Egozi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Egozi works at Egozi Plastic Surgery in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Egozi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Egozi Plastic Surgery
    1608 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-5872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Eqozi was the 5th Plastic Surgeon I interviewed. I was very apprehensive to actually do the surgery. He spent more than enough time during our interview answering every question. He initially asked me what I wanted and after I shared it, he nicely asked if he could share with me what he thought I needed. I became even more apprehensive because I didn't want to go through everything he was recommending. He continued to stress that I would look very natural and managed to address all my other concerns. He gained my trust and I am extremely happy with the results. Comments afterwards from close friends and family that didn't know I had the surgery have been, "You look great, you don't need any plastic surgery. Just keep doing what you're doing."Comments from family and friends that knew I had the surgery were, " WOW you look great and it looks so natural!" Dr. Egozi is an amazing surgeon!!!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Egozi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932145323
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Va Med Center
    Internship
    • Univ Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Egozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Egozi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Egozi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Egozi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Egozi works at Egozi Plastic Surgery in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Egozi’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Egozi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egozi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egozi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egozi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

