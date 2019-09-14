See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Kenner, LA
Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD

Emergency Medicine
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Assumption Community Hospital.

Dr. Ehlenberger works at Accurate Clinic in Kenner, LA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Accurate Clinic
    2401 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 16, Kenner, LA 70062 (504) 472-6130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Assumption Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 14, 2019
    Thank You Dr E for Understanding.... I’ve been a patient Dr E for many years now & I'm 100% satisfied with him & his entire staff. I’ve been dealing with back pain for 38 years due to a drunk driver/car accident. I’ve had multiple back surgeries that lead to more back problems, plus permanent nerve damage that has left me disabled for the last 20 years. Through the years of seeing several neurosurgeons, orthopedic drs, physical therapy, a spinal stimulator implant, many epidurals and a bunch of other procedures to no avail; I finally found a Dr who truly cares & has sincere empathy for his patients, Dr Eric Ehlenberger. After trying several different medications & alternative medicines, Dr E now has it to where I can live my life to where I control my pain, instead of my pain controlling me. I’m forever grateful for his expertise, his advice, his understanding & the time he takes with each patient to make their life more enjoyable while you’re dealing with pain. Pam LeBlanc
    Sep 14, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518073576
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu Emergency Med
    Internship
    • Charity Hosp New Orleans
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Ehlenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehlenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehlenberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ehlenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehlenberger works at Accurate Clinic in Kenner, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ehlenberger’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehlenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehlenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehlenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehlenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

