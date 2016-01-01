See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Eleff, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eric Eleff, MD

Dr. Eric Eleff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital.

Dr. Eleff works at Psychiatry and Psychology in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eleff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Hospital
    1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 363-2467
  2. 2
    Veterans Administration
    10701 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 791-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Eleff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376538421
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dwnst Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Eleff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eleff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eleff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eleff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eleff works at Psychiatry and Psychology in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Eleff’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eleff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eleff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eleff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eleff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

