Dr. Eric Eleff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Eleff works at Psychiatry and Psychology in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.