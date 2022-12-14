Overview

Dr. Eric Eliason, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Layton Hospital, Logan Regional Hospital, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eliason works at Layton Hospital in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.