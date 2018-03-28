Overview of Dr. Eric Elwood, MD

Dr. Eric Elwood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Elwood works at Osf Children's Hospital of Illinois - Congenital Heart Center in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.