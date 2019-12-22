See All Plastic Surgeons in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Eric Emerson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (164)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Dr. Eric Emerson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Emerson works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Shelby, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Skin Grafts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
    649 N New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 866-4005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
    700 N Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 484-0464
  3. 3
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
    105 DELTA PARK DR, Shelby, NC 28150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 484-0464
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipomas
Skin Grafts
Dermatitis
Lipomas
Skin Grafts
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Melanoma Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mondor's Disease Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nevus Sebaceous of Jadassohn Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skier's Thumb Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Syndactyly Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 164 ratings
    Patient Ratings (164)
    5 Star
    (154)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Eric Emerson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1134111289
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, Los Angeles
    • U South Fla
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • University Of California, Santa Barbara
    • Plastic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

