Dr. Eric Emerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Emerson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology649 N New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 866-4005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Piedmont Plastic Surgery and Dermatology700 N Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28150 Directions (704) 484-0464
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology105 DELTA PARK DR, Shelby, NC 28150 Directions (704) 484-0464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emerson, the nurses and the desk staff were all incredibly helpful, understanding and accommodating. I never wait long when i am here and the staff is friendly. They also help guide me through the financial\insurance aspect. It's easy to get in touch with the office. And I am very pleased with the results in the whole procedure thank you!
About Dr. Eric Emerson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, Los Angeles
- U South Fla
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson has seen patients for Lipomas, Skin Grafts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
164 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.