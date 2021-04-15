Dr. Engelmyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Engelmyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Engelmyer, MD
Dr. Eric Engelmyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Engelmyer works at
Dr. Engelmyer's Office Locations
Schenectady Urological Associates PC2200 Rosa Rd, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 374-4165
Albany Medical Center Hospital43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very Hesitant after Reading Reviews, but Dr.Engelmyer was a totally different person from what i Read in Reviews, He was so cordial, patient, and explained everything in detail to me about my issue. Would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Eric Engelmyer, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Engelmyer works at
Dr. Engelmyer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelmyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
