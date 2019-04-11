Overview

Dr. Eric Epstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Epstein works at Montefiore Westchester Faculty Practice in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.