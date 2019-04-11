Dr. Eric Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Epstein, MD
Dr. Eric Epstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Montefiore Westchester Faculty Practice495 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (866) 633-8255
- Montefiore Medical Center
I left Dr Epstein because I live quite far up north after enduring the new Dr. I am definitely going back but have to wait near my 1 yr check up Dr. epstein is a wonderful doctor i hope he takes me back.
About Dr. Eric Epstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
