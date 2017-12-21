Overview of Dr. Eric Espinal, MD

Dr. Eric Espinal, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Barberton Hospital, Summa Health System - Akron Campus and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Espinal works at Summa Health in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Pleural Effusion, Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.