Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Espinosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Espinosa, MD
Dr. Eric Espinosa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa's Office Locations
1
Springfield Urology LLC1164 E Home Rd Ste J, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 342-9260
2
Digestive Specialists Inc.1157 N Monroe Dr Ste 230, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 342-9260
3
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center100 Medical Center Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 523-1000
4
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 521-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgery with Dr Espinosa and everything went great! My office experience before and after surgery were great. Always took his time and answered all my questions. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Eric Espinosa, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1265405914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa has seen patients for Polyuria, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.