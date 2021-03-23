Overview of Dr. Eric Espinosa, MD

Dr. Eric Espinosa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH.



Dr. Espinosa works at Springfield Urology LLC in Springfield, OH with other offices in Xenia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.