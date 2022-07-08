Overview of Dr. Eric Falls, DPM

Dr. Eric Falls, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery. They graduated from Temple Univ and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Falls works at Alabama Foot Institute in Vestavia Hls, AL with other offices in Pell City, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.