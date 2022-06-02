Dr. Eric Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Fan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Fan, MD
Dr. Eric Fan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan's Office Locations
Eric Fan M.d. LLC200 Orchard St Ste 303, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 867-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time. Returns phone calls promptly. Personable. Excellent physician.
About Dr. Eric Fan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114966561
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.