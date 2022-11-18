See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Islip, NY
Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (68)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD

Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Fanaee works at Eric Fanaee, MD in West Islip, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY and Smithtown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fanaee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Fanaee, MD
    380 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Eric Fanaee, MD
    4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 200, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
  3. 3
    Eric Fanaee, MD
    48 Route 25A Ste 302, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 265-2020

Hospital Affiliations
  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cooled Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
Coolief Cooled Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopic-Guided Hip Injection Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Fluroscopically-Guided Spinal Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Implantable Peripheral Neurostimulator Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Injection Chevron Icon
Interventional Spine Procedure Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Quality Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD

    Pain Management
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    15 years of experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1184945305
    • 1184945305
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Chicago
    Residency
    Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fanaee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fanaee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanaee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanaee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanaee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanaee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

