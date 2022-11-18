Dr. Fanaee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD
Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Fanaee works at
Dr. Fanaee's Office Locations
Eric Fanaee, MD380 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 265-2020Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Eric Fanaee, MD4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 200, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (631) 265-2020Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pm
Eric Fanaee, MD48 Route 25A Ste 302, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I will always use him for pain issues
About Dr. Eric Fanaee, MD
- Pain Management
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184945305
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- University of Chicago
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanaee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fanaee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fanaee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanaee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanaee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fanaee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fanaee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.