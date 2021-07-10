Dr. Eric Farbman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farbman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Farbman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Farbman, MD
Dr. Eric Farbman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farbman's Office Locations
- 1 5380 S Lamb Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 463-4040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farbman?
First visit. Doctor Farbman was very attentive and responsive to my questions/concerns. Explained diagnoses and treatment options in detail, answering all my questions along the way. Explained the examination and the results in detail and why he was performing them. Also explained the sample medication he gave me to include dosage options, side effects, placement and treatment of the patch and its usage with other medications. This is the best doctor experience I have had in many years. The office personnel were also great to work with. Received multiple reminders via email as time to my appointment grew closer. Just a great group of people and a superb doctor.
About Dr. Eric Farbman, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912965773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farbman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farbman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farbman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farbman has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farbman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Farbman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farbman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farbman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farbman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.