Dr. Eric Farinas, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (13)
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Farinas, MD

Dr. Eric Farinas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from U Ill Peoria and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Farinas works at MEDICAL HILLS INTERNISTS in Bloomington, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farinas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Hills Internists
    1401 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 663-8311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Urinary Stones
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pilonidal Cyst Removal
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Takes all the time with a patient without every hurrying. Kind--compassionate, understanding.
    — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Farinas, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841277613
    Education & Certifications

    • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
    • U Ill Peoria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farinas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farinas works at MEDICAL HILLS INTERNISTS in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Farinas’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Farinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

