Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD
Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Feinberg works at
Dr. Feinberg's Office Locations
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 610-0889
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Coconut Point23450 Via Coconut Pt, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 610-0886Tuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmSunday6:30am - 7:00pm
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Page Field4761 S Cleveland Ave Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 610-0887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Feinberg, Dr. Jeffrey Colon and their team were beyond the most pleasant, relaxed, organized and professional team to have on your side. My experience was beautiful, smooth and I’m grateful to have encountered everyone, they made my experience a pleasure. 5 stars!
About Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinberg speaks French.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.