Overview of Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD

Dr. Eric Feinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Feinberg works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Women & Children's Medical Plaza in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.