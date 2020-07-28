Dr. Eric Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Feinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Feinstein, MD
Dr. Eric Feinstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein's Office Locations
-
1
Central Florida Retina3824 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 425-7188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Central Florida Retina8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 240, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (800) 255-7188Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinstein?
Dr Sunshine is what I call him. He treats my mother’s macular degeneration with injections in each eye. He is easy to talk to and tells it like it is. He has a wonderful personality and does not rush.
About Dr. Eric Feinstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1720340136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinstein works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.