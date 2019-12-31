Dr. Eric Fethke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fethke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Fethke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Fethke, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Locations
Maria Fareri Children's Hospital100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (617) 355-6000
BCHP Middletown Speciality Office100 Crystal Run Rd Ste 108, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (914) 358-0190
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I agreed with the others singing praises to Dr Fethke and his staff. My Son who is now Five has been his patient Since he was a couple of weeks old. I live in Rockland but our 1st appointment was at The Middletown office, We loved it. The staff are Professional and courteous. The office and examination room, are clean, the location is quite and has plenty of parking space. Last year I decided to make an appointment at the Nyack Chrystal run location, staff were professional & nice, but I was DISAPPOINTED with... 1)The way the buildings are situated makes it confusing I went to the wrong place and had to walk with my four yr old in the rain to the right building. Staff understood because it happens often.??????? 2) Nyack office was small and was under construction .. so my Four year old got even more anxious while waiting. I complained that the office wasn’t set up for children because they had magazines for adults but NOTHING for a child. Thank GOD for my cell & his fav book.
About Dr. Eric Fethke, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Babies and Chldns Hosp/Columbia Presby Mc
- Babies & Chldns Hosp/Columbia Presby Mc
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
