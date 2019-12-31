Overview

Dr. Eric Fethke, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Fethke works at Pomona Pediatrics in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.