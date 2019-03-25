See All Dermatologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Eric Finley, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eric Finley, MD is a Dermatologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist and Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Finley works at NEW ORLEANS CLINIC FOR VOICE in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eric M Finley MD LLC
    3434 Prytania St Ste 240, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 899-2381
    Eric M. Finley, M.D. LLC
    2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 645, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 896-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Baptist
  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Athlete's Foot
Skin Cancer
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Skin Cancer
Ringworm

Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2019
    Perfect mohs procedure with no visible scar on my face (only I can see it with close scrutiny)
    — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Eric Finley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184630709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall USAF Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Finley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finley works at NEW ORLEANS CLINIC FOR VOICE in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Finley’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Finley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

