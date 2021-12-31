Dr. Eric Flisser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flisser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Flisser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Flisser, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Flisser works at
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flisser?
Dr. Flisser was the first specialist I saw and had great success. I had a consultation with him in October, and am now pregnant with twins. I found out over Thanksgiving weekend, so was successful on our first try! I always knew that I had a mild form of PCOS (multiple follicles on each ovary, irregular periods, and anovulatory cycles). He also had absolutely no judgements since most specialists say you need to wait a year of trying, but he knew there was no point in that for a patient with PCOS. The process was beyond easy to say the least (IUI) as the office is extremely organized and communicative. Dr. Flisser was amazing, got us through the process, always picked up the phone to listen to any concerns, and was so excited when we heard the first two little heartbeats at just 6 weeks! He has such a calming personality, and we are so lucky to have found a doctor like him! We are so thankful for Dr. Flisser, and would recommend him to anyone trying to start a family. He is your guy!
About Dr. Eric Flisser, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639181217
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flisser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flisser accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flisser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flisser works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Flisser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flisser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flisser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flisser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.