See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eric Flisser, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Flisser, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Flisser works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Dr. Flisser was the first specialist I saw and had great success. I had a consultation with him in October, and am now pregnant with twins. I found out over Thanksgiving weekend, so was successful on our first try! I always knew that I had a mild form of PCOS (multiple follicles on each ovary, irregular periods, and anovulatory cycles). He also had absolutely no judgements since most specialists say you need to wait a year of trying, but he knew there was no point in that for a patient with PCOS. The process was beyond easy to say the least (IUI) as the office is extremely organized and communicative. Dr. Flisser was amazing, got us through the process, always picked up the phone to listen to any concerns, and was so excited when we heard the first two little heartbeats at just 6 weeks! He has such a calming personality, and we are so lucky to have found a doctor like him! We are so thankful for Dr. Flisser, and would recommend him to anyone trying to start a family. He is your guy!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Flisser, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639181217
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Residency
    • Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Flisser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flisser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flisser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flisser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flisser works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Flisser’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Flisser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flisser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flisser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flisser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

