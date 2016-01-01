Overview of Dr. Eric Fok, MD

Dr. Eric Fok, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.