Overview of Dr. Eric Fontenot, MD

Dr. Eric Fontenot, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Fontenot works at Memorial Medical Group Gastroenterology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.