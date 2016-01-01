Dr. Eric Fraser, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Fraser, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eric Fraser, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Fraser DDS Ms Eric D140 Stony Point Rd Ste A, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 Directions (707) 387-9239
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Fraser, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366615932
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fraser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fraser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraser works at
232 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraser.
