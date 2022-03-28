Dr. Eric Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Eric Freedman, MD
Dr. Eric Freedman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
-
1
Rancho Mirage Surgery Center35800 Bob Hope Dr Ste 100, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 779-1828
-
2
Desert Hand Associates36951 Cook St Ste 102, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 342-8444
-
3
JFK Sedona Surgical Center81812 Doctor Carreon Blvd, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 775-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
Dr Freedman is amazing, I had both hands done and it was the best decision I have ever made!!!
About Dr. Eric Freedman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417952797
Education & Certifications
- Shands Health Care at the University of Florida
- UCLA Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.