Dr. Eric Freeman, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Eric Freeman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Freeman, DO
Dr. Eric Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology, New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
1
Redefine Healthcare2500 Morris Ave Ste 220, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (732) 906-9600Monday7:45am - 6:00pmTuesday7:45am - 6:00pmWednesday7:45am - 6:00pmThursday7:45am - 6:00pmFriday7:45am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Edison Office10 Parsonage Rd Ste 208, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 906-9600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Paterson Office922 Main St # 201, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 345-8200
4
Redefine Healthcare925 Clifton Ave Ste 203, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (732) 906-9600
5
Redefine Healthcare Teaneck197 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (732) 906-9600MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday7:30am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Paramount
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- QualCare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have great reviews about this place, the staff is very helpful specially Serina who happened to found my medical records.
About Dr. Eric Freeman, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1184720930
Education & Certifications
- Florida Spine Institute
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - UMDMJ
- New York Institute Of Technology, New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Delaware - B.S.,
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman speaks Italian and Spanish.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.