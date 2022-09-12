Overview of Dr. Eric Freeman, DO

Dr. Eric Freeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Union, NJ. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology, New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Freeman works at Redefine Healthcare in Union, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Paterson, NJ, Clifton, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.