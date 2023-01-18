See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cedarhurst, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Freeman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (84)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Freeman, MD

Dr. Eric Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedarhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Med

Dr. Freeman works at South Island Orthopedics in Cedarhurst, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cedarhurst
    657 Central Ave Ste 1, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 295-0111
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    South Island Orthopedics
    205 Froehlich Farm Blvd # Ground, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 364-0070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 18, 2023
    I have an early morning appointment. Dr. Freeman is very efficient and runs a very nice office. He followed up with me that night to ensure I was doing good. Thank you he is a true professional.
    Thank you — Jan 18, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Eric Freeman, MD
    About Dr. Eric Freeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    English, French
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    1306817515
    • 1306817515
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

