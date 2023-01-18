Overview of Dr. Eric Freeman, MD

Dr. Eric Freeman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedarhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Med



Dr. Freeman works at South Island Orthopedics in Cedarhurst, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.